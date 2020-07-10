Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Receives $18.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSSI shares. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 12,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $337.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.