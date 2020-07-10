Digitalcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $94,788.98 and approximately $52.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,468,338 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

