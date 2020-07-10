Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 994,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,767. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.42. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

