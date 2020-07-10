DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

