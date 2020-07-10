Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.67

Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.67 and traded as low as $25.40. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $86.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.