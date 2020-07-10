Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 23,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

