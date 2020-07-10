Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. 11,808,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,099,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

