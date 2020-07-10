Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 12,877 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. 5,757,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,911,261. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.