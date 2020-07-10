Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 23,300 Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.05% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.39. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

