Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 31,750 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. 256,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,899. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

