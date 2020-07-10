Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 6,700 Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 23,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 283,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,408. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

