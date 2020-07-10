Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Fauquier Bankshares were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $826,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $380,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS remained flat at $$13.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

