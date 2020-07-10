Eidelman Virant Capital Has $333,000 Position in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.70. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

