Eidelman Virant Capital Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 12,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 36.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

