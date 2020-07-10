Eidelman Virant Capital Has $373,000 Stake in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.69% of Central Federal worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Federal in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director David L. Royer purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275. Central Federal Co. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.