Eidelman Virant Capital Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

