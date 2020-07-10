Eidelman Virant Capital Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.43% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 108,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,214. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

