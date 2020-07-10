Eidelman Virant Capital Has $908,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,962,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,009,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

