Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $86,867,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $52,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.05.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

