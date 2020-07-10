Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $1.80 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,286 shares of company stock valued at $90,984,177 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $419.57. 8,498,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,883,493. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $409.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.04. The company has a market cap of $258.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.