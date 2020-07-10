Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $651,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. 343,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,834,464. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

