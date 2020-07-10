Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.52.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 376,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,568. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,737 shares of company stock worth $3,867,175 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.