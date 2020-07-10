Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.44% of BankFinancial worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 198,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other BankFinancial news, insider John G. Manos purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at $178,148.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankFinancial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.