Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series A comprises about 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,136,148 shares of company stock valued at $108,053,111 and have sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 28,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.