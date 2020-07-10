Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 101,250 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1,557.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises 4.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,156 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

