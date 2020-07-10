Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 133,700 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Reading International were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 54.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reading International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reading International by 849.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 4,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,462. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.23 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

