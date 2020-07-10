Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 1,217 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 11,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

