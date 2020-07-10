Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

