Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 16,085 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

GFED traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.