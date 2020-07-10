Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,850 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

