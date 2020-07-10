Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 22,250 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 4.97% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 14.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

