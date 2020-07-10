Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 40,000 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 2.11% of LSB Industries worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8,618.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 84.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 168,221 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 8,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.75. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

