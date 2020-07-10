Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 500 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 509,714 shares of company stock valued at $17,863,033. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,817. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

