Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 6,599 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 417,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,703. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $168,440. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

