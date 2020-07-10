Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 7,480 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,077,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937 over the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

