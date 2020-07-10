Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 179,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 14,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,760. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

