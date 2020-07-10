Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 122,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,795. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.