Electra (ECA) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $2,621.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

Denarius (D) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,555,867,029 coins and its circulating supply is 28,688,710,476 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.