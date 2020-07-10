Elrond (ERD) Achieves Market Cap of $157.46 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $157.46 million and approximately $89.53 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 95.6% higher against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01971207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00185523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115779 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,163,632,813 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.