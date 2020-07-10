ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Hits $0.0002

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $16,394.29 and $1,573.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01971207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00185523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115779 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

