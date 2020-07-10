Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.37

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $13.62. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 770 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $619.40 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.67%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.