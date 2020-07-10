Energo (TSL) Trading Up 8% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest. Energo has a market capitalization of $140,323.39 and approximately $329.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.04874851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

