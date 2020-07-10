Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Short Interest Update

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ETM traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 94,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.48. Entercom Communications has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 407,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

