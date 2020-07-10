Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 213 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $409.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.24.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

