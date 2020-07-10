Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 637 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.61. 1,148,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,195. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

