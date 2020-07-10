Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,786,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.09. 1,399,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.13 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

