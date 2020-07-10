Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,882 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,029 shares of company stock valued at $927,633. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 890,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,419. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

