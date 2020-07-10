Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 693 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.24. 110,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,258. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.24 and a 200-day moving average of $303.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

