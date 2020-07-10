Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,565. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

