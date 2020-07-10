Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,348,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,542 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 3,476,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

